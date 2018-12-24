Overwhelmed with joy? Noah Cyrus posted a picture of herself crying at what might have been Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s secret wedding ceremony.

The “Stay Together” singer, 18, uploaded a tearful selfie to her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 23, along with a broken heart GIF, after Miley, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, seemingly tied the knot. The emotional image came hours after Noah posted a photo with surfer Conrad Carr, the person who originally shared pictures and videos from the rumored wedding.

“christmas fam photo @conradjackcarr,” the “Live or Die” musician wrote on the pic, which showed balloons that spelled out “Mr. & Mrs.” in the background.

Noah was also seen in a picture posted by her eldest sister, Brandi Cyrus. “Merry Christmas … HO HO HO,” stickers on the 31-year-old’s Instagram Story photo read.

Carr got the wedding speculation going when he posted a photo on Sunday of the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress and the Hunger Games alum holding a knife together while they cut what appeared to be a wedding cake. Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, could be seen looking on in the background.

He also added a video of the Isn’t It Romantic star wearing a dark tux with a boutonniere pinned to his jacket’s label taking a shot alongside his brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth, as people cheered them on.

The pair have been dating on and off since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. Hemsworth proposed in May 2012, but they split in September 2013. They reconciled two years later and the Hannah Montana alum started wearing her engagement ring once again shortly after.

“I call [Liam] my survival partner now. And he thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that is why you pair up with someone — for survival,” Miley said of her “kind of-ish” fiancé on Howard Stern’s radio show earlier this month.

