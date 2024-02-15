Billy Ray Cyrus is hoping to make amends with daughter Miley Cyrus following her Grammys snub earlier this month.

“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever.”

Fans started to speculate that there was discourse in the Cyrus family after Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell in August 2023. At the time, only Miley and older siblings Trace and Brandi Cyrus attended the nuptials while her younger siblings, Braison and Noah Cyrus, were noticeably missing.

“Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs,” the same source tells Us. “Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her.”

Noah, on the other hand, has “always been close with Billy Ray,” the insider adds. “It’s caused a rift between her and Miley.”

Tish and Billy Ray got married in 1993 and experienced various ups and downs before she ultimately filed for divorce in 2022. “There’s nothing left to say, and they both harbor resentment,” the same source says, noting that the exes aren’t on speaking terms.

While Tish has since moved on with Purcell, Billy Ray married Firerose, who is 27 years his junior, in October 2023.

“The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all,” a second insider explains to Us, noting that Noah and Braison were invited to Tish’s wedding but “opted not to go.”

The same source added: “It’s no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that’s created tension with their mom.”

When Miley took home two Grammy Awards earlier this month, the Cyrus family tension was apparent, as the singer only thanked Tish, Brandi and her “love” Maxx Morando. Fans were quick to point out that some people — including Billy Ray — were missing from her acceptance speeches.

“Miley hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family,” a third source explains to Us. Tish alluded to these feelings when appearing on the February 7 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, claiming that she put up with “disrespect in every form” during her marriage to Billy Ray.

“Disrespect just lays it out in so many ways. I [didn’t] even know — until I had a new relationship [where] there was so much respect — how much disrespect there was in my marriage before,” Tish said during the episode. “Honestly, on both our parts.”

For more details on the Cyrus family, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.