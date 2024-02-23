Noah Cyrus has found lasting love with her fiancé, Pinkus, after a handful of high-profile romances.

The “July” songstress is very candid when it comes to her personal life and has opened up in the past about how a relationship fueled her battle with substance abuse. She reflected on the dark time in her life during an interview with Billboard in May 2022, noting that things became exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really was so in love with this person, but we were both so engulfed in the substance abuse and also were in the midst of a pandemic,” Cyrus said, adding that she was “lonely and bored” while staying behind closed doors. “Everybody’s anxieties and depressions are all trapped into one house and there’s a lot of things going on for everyone.”

While Cyrus didn’t call out the person by name, it appeared she was referencing her relationship with rapper Lil Xan (real name Diego Leanos), whom she dated in 2018. She also said she began using Xanax when she was 18, in part, because of her boyfriend’s influence.

“I think I wanted to fit in with him,” she said. “I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing.”

Cyrus admitted her reliance on the substance became a “bottomless pit,” as her social circle was filled with people who were easily “able to get it.”

Through her music and finding love with Pinkus, Cyrus is in a much better place. Keep reading to see her full dating history.

Tanner Drayton

Cyrus began dating Drayton, who goes by the stage name Tanner Alexander, in 2017, and they collaborated on the song “Lately” which was released the following year.

The pair debuted their matching tattoos via Instagram in June 2018 but split less than a month later.

Lil Xan

Cyrus and Xan started dating in summer 2018, making their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August of that year.

They had a very public split in September 2018 after Xan accused Cyrus of cheating on him. In November of that year, Cyrus called their relationship a “mistake” in an Instagram comment on WorldStar Hip Hop’s account. There doesn’t seem to be bad blood between the exes, as they seemingly reconnected as friends in 2020 and were spotted hanging out.

DJ Diablo

In fall 2019, Diablo (real name Sebastian Baldeon) posted a photo kissing Cyrus on the lips via Instagram. That seemed to be the extent of their connection and nothing more came from the duo.

Machine Gun Kelly

Cyrus appeared in the music video for MGK’s 2019 song “I Think I’m Okay.” The pair were then spotted holding hands at a Grammy Awards afterparty in January 2020, an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time.

They seemingly fizzled out quickly, and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) moved on with Megan Fox.

Smokepurpp

Cyrus began posting about her romance with rapper Smokepurpp (real name Omar Pineiro) in summer 2020, captioning a photo of the pair in July of that year, “No one makes me happier.”

Their relationship seemingly quietly ended shortly after.

Tana Mongeau

Mongeau referred to Cyrus as her “girlfriend” in September 2020 after the pair teased romance speculation the previous year.

The YouTuber opened up about her relationship with Cyrus during a post for Pride Month in June 2020.

“Some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don’t find a need to label it all,” Mongeau wrote via Instagram. “And sexuality is genderless to me & i’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that.”

Demi Lovato

Cyrus sparked romance speculation with Lovato in July 2021 when they were photographed holding hands during a trip to Six Flags. The pair previously collaborated on “Easy” for Lovato’s album Dancing With the Devil.

Pinkus

Cyrus teased her relationship with Pinkus via TikTok in April 2023, writing, “For once .. my happiness is leaking into my music.. thank you.”

The couple announced their engagement in June 2023.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” Cyrus wrote via Instagram to announce the news. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time.”