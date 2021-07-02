Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands After Attending Six Flags Event

Holding hands! Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were photographed hand-in-hand after a party on Tuesday, June 29.

The singers attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy bash at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California with their friends, in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 1. The Sonny With a Chance alum, 28, paired a pink T-shirt with tie-dye sweats, while Miley Cyrus’ sister, 21, rocked patched denim jeans and a white sweatshirt.

Lovato and Noah collaborated in April on their song “Easy” for the former Disney Channel star’s latest album, Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over. They performed the single during the YouTube Pride 2021 event on Friday, June 25.

“Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration,” the New Mexico native captioned a performance photo at the time. “I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together #Easy.”

The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” singer replied, “Thank you for having me. yiu [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u.”

Two months prior to the track’s release, the pair were seen grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

Lovato came out as non-binary in May, revealing new they/them pronouns. “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” the Camp Rock star explained in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. … I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

The “Give Your Heart a Break” singer added, “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Lovato told Glamour in March that they have embraced the “queer” label since their September 2020 split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, explaining, “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Noah, for her part, dated rapper Lil Xan in 2018. The following year, she sparked romance rumors with YouTuber Tana Mongeau, which the Nevada native, 23, denied.