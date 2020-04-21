Safe and sound. Lil Xan is back at home after reportedly suffering a panic attack on Sunday, April 19, due to stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m okay every one,” Lil Xan (real name Nicholas Diego Leanos), 23, wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 21. “Thank you to everyone who’s contacted me to make sure I’m good!”

The “Live or Die” rapper revealed that his recent trip to the hospital was “just anxiety problems I’ve dealt with my whole life.”

“I love you guys,” he added.

According to TMZ, Lil Xan was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, after his mom called 911. The outlet reported on Tuesday that the California native has been quarantining with his mom at her house, and once he reportedly started to hallucinate, she called an ambulance.

The “Betrayed” singer told the publication that doctors told him he’d had a panic attack. He reportedly said that he doesn’t remember the incident very well, but he had an idea of what triggered the episode.

It could’ve been caused by anxiety, which was reportedly brought about by being stuck indoors amid quarantine orders.

Two days prior to his panic attack, Lil Xan shared a photo with his followers of himself sitting in a red room, asking for ideas of what to do while stuck at home.

“How the f—k is everyone staying sane in this pandemic I need some ideas?” he wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 17.

Since his hospital stay over the weekend, the singer has been vocal on social media, engaging with fans and doing live Instagram Story chats with his fans.

Lil Xan took to Instagram on Monday, April 20, to thank his fans for following his career and reminded them to stay safe amid the health crisis.

“Looking back at the last couple years of my life an it’s been a crazy ride,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, alongside video of his wild few years. “Can’t wait for things to get back to normal tho so I can get back to work!”

The “Slingshot” rapper added: “Love you guys and hope you all are safe, healthy and happy ❤️❤️.”

