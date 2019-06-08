In hot water. Lil Xan was caught on video pulling a handgun on a heckler at a gas station and using the n-word on Friday, June 7.

In the clip posted on TMZ, the rapper is in a heated exchange with the stranger. The argument allegedly started over remarks Lil Xan made in a 2018 interview about Tupac Shakur being “boring.”

During the video, the person recording calls the musician a “little bitch,” and tells him to “do something then, dog.” The 22-year-old starts yelling, “What the f–k you want, bro?” and “Get out.” At one point, he is heard using the n-word in his argument with the stranger.

At that point, Xan is seen waving his handgun around before he and girlfriend Annie Smith head toward their Mercedes-Benz SUV.

“You started it you dumb f–k,” Smith says at one point.

Xan continues, “Look at my car, look at my car,” while pointing the gun at the camera.

The rapper posted about the controversy on Instagram, surprisingly, with a muted version of the video. “Idc what y’all say, there is nothing wrong with defending yourself,” he wrote. “Anyone who hates is a hypocrite @xanxiety #lilxan”

He opened more about the situation via a statement that is no longer on his Instagram Stories: “The media is gonna try and twist what just happened at a gas station,I was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense, f–k all you old head add b–hes still talking bout that 2pac s–t live your own life And stop picking on a kid.”

LAPD is looking into the incident, with a public information officer telling Us Weekly, “On Friday, June 7 at around 9:40pm, the victim was at a parking lot between Olympic and Grand. The victim recognized and approached Lil Xan, Leanos and Nicholas and tried to speak to them. Their conversation turned into a confrontation and the suspect threw a drink at the victim and held up a gun at the victim. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle driven by a female. An assault with a deadly weapon crime report has been completed. Detectives are still investigating the incident with no arrests made.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has faced controversy. In April, it was rumored that Smith, 21, lied about her pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage, a claim that Lil Xan could not confirm nor deny. “I did not fake a pregnancy,” the rapper said during his interview with No Jumper. “I saw two pregnancy tests with the line that said, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘OK, so she’s definitely pregnant.’ But I didn’t watch her pee.”

Xan admitted that he was “50/50” on whether he believed Smith, who claimed she suffered a miscarriage two months after announcing in February that she was expecting.

“To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible,” Smith wrote on Instagram at the time. “You have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing i had the chance to be your mommy. Feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift i have been given.”

