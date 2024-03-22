Tish Cyrus is hopeful to be on good terms with daughter Noah Cyrus following their drama over Dominic Purcell.

Tish definitely still wants to have a relationship with Noah,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She hopes they can move past this.”

The insider adds that while Noah, 24, has “moved on” from her fling with Purcell, 54, “she’s upset by Tish’s betrayal and the fact that Miley [Cyrus] has taken her mom’s side.”

Us broke the news in February that Noah was “seeing” Purcell for “about 8 to 9 months” before Tish, 56, started “pursuing” him. That same month, Tish opened up about her romance with Purcell and how their connection began.

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” Tish said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode earlier in February, calling Purcell her “hall pass” when she was married to ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey, Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Tish explained that she decided to reach out to Purcell after she and Billy Ray, 63, called it quits in 2022. The pair ultimately went on a date, and sparks flew between them. Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023 at Miley’s Malibu, California, home, five months after they publicly announced their engagement.

Miley, 31, walked her mother down the aisle, and her siblings Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, were in attendance. However, Noah and brother Braison did not attend the nuptials. That day, Noah posted pics with her brother at a local Walmart, where she wore a shirt with Billy Ray’s face on it.

An additional source told Us that Miley was caught in the middle of the drama between her mom and younger sister, with Noah refusing “to communicate” with the Grammy winner.

“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the insider said earlier this month, noting that Miley “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”

Since Tish and Purcell got together, Noah has moved on with fashion designer Pinkus. The couple announced their engagement in June 2023.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” Noah wrote via Instagram at the time. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

For more on Tish and Noah, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.