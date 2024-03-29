Gabriella Brooks showed love for her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth with a sweet Instagram photo.

The model, 32, shared a rare snap of Hemsworth, 34, on Wednesday, March 27 as part of a carousel of black and white pictures. “First swim of Spring 🙂 it was freezing :),” Brooks captioned the post, which featured her taking a dip in the ocean. Hemsworth can be seen in the final slide smiling inside a car.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, are typically private about their romance on social media. Brooks made a rare exception last January, when she celebrated Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday via Instagram stories. “It’s Liam Day,” Brooks wrote alongside a photo of the Hunger Games star posing in the ocean.

She also posted a snapshot of the duo in December 2023, which featured the couple dressed to the nines while visiting the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. Hemsworth donned a black suit and Brooks, who wore a silk gray dress, captioned the photo with a simple white heart.

Hemsworth and Brooks were first publicly spotted at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively about the meeting. The insider added that Hemsworth “feels comfortable” with the model.

While speaking to Stellar magazine in December 2021, Brooks revealed that she wanted to keep her relationship with Hemsworth out of the public eye. “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she explained. “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand [the interest in our relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”

Calling her boyfriend “great,” she also confirmed that the pair relocated to Los Angeles together after quarantining in Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[The Hemsworth family] are great,” she added. “They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

Hemsworth has adopted a similarly low-key approach to their relationship, offering small glimpses of the pair over the years. In November 2023, the actor shared snapshots via Instagram of the pair attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, writing, “Had an awesome day at #AbuDhabiGP! Walking the grid before the race was wild! Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one!☝️.”

Brooks chimed in, calling the vacation the “trip of my dreaaams!” on social media. The couple both shared a video of them holding hands on the track and later posted pictures of their time in the desert.

As for their future plans? “Liam looks up to his brothers and would love to one day also have that long-lasting marriage with a partner,” a source told Us in May 2021. “He’s ready to be a husband — he just wants to be super confident in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee!”

Hemsworth was previously married to Miley Cyrus, whom he dated on and off for a decade. They finalized their divorce in 2020.