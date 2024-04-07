After Liam Hemsworth offered Us a glance at his “leg day” workout, his former sister-in-law Noah Cyrus subtly shared her support.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome,” Hemsworth, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 5, sharing a mirror selfie during his fitness regimen. “Extremely grateful for all the love and support!”

According to a screenshot shared by Page Six, Cyrus, 24, was among the more than 300,000 social media users who “liked” the post. Cyrus has since “unliked” the pic, as Us Weekly can confirm that her official account is no longer listed under “likes.”

Hemsworth was previously married to Noah’s older sister Miley Cyrus. Hemsworth and Miley, 31, dated on and off between 2010 and 2016. They got married in December 2018 but separated one year later. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020 before Miley and Hemsworth moved on with Maxx Morando and Gabriella Brooks, respectively.

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years. Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied […]

While Hemsworth has been out of the Cyrus family loop since his divorce, the musical brood has allegedly recently been at odds. Us broke the news in March that Noah had been “seeing” Dominic Purcell for several months when her mother, Tish Cyrus, also started “pursuing” the 54-year-old Prison Break actor.

Neither Tish, 56, Noah nor Purcell have publicly addressed the alleged relationship overlap, though sources previously told Us that Tish and Noah are not on speaking terms.

When Tish married Purcell in August 2023, Noah was not present for the ceremony that took place at Miley’s Malibu, California, mansion. An insider claimed to Us that Miley even hired armed guards in case Noah tried to crash the nuptials.

A separate source told Us that Miley was “fully aware” of Noah and Purcell’s involvement before Tish expressed interest in the Australian actor and “took her mom’s side” in the resulting drama.

A third insider noted that Miley was upset by the drama and subsequent estrangement.

Related: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: A Timeline of Their Relationship More than two years after calling off their engagement, exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reunited — Us Weekly tracks their romantic ups and downs

“Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the source added last month. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.”

Tish was previously married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she shares daughters Miley and Noah, and son Braison, 29. Tish is also mom to daughter Brandi, 36, and son Trace, 35, from a previous relationship.

Only Miley, Brandi and Trace attended Tish and Purcell’s wedding, alongside his two daughters from a previous marriage. Braison and Noah, meanwhile, posted social media pics together from a Walmart on the date of the wedding.