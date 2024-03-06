Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus are not looking to work out their issues any time soon.

A source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly that Tish, 56, “is not open to any reconciliation” after having a falling out with her youngest daughter, 24, over Dominic Purcell. As a result, Miley Cyrus has been caught in the middle of the drama.

The insider says that Noah “refuses to communicate” with Miley, 31, adding, “Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart.” While Miley has tried her best to help mend the issues, she “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” says the source.

Us broke the news late last month that Noah was “seeing” Purcell, 54, before Tish started “pursuing” him. Noah and Purcell were involved for “about 8 to 9 months” but were “having issues.” (Tish and Purcell exchanged vows in 2023 after one year of dating. Noah, for her part, has been engaged to fashion designer Pinkus since June 2023.)

Tish laid out the timeline of her romance with Purcell — and her split from Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple, who share kids Miley, Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah separated in 2020 after more than two decades of marriage. (Tish is also mom to Brandi, 36 and Trace, 35, from a previous marriage.)

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” Tish said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode earlier in February, calling Purcell her “hall pass” when she was married to Billy. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Tish reached out to Purcell after her marriage to Billy Ray, 62, came to an end. (The country singer subsequently moved on with singer Firerose, whom he married in 2023.)

“So, we go to lunch and made out for like three hours,” Tish shared about her first date with Purcell. She recalled them saying “I love you” the next day, adding, “I am living my best life, and he is yummy.”

After Tish and Purcell tied the knot, Miley got emotional about seeing her mother find love again.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love,” Miley told Vogue in August 2023. “The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

A second source has since told Us that Miley was “fully aware” of the situation between Tish and Noah, saying, “She absolutely knew about [Noah and Purcell’s] relationship, but she took her mom’s side.”

For more on the divide between the Cyrus family, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.