The couple that sways together, stays together! Chris Hemsworth gave his wife Elsa Pataky the gift of dance for her 42nd birthday and the two couldn’t stop chuckling as they twirled.

The 34-year-old Thor star shared a hilarious video to Instagram on Wednesday, July 18, that shows him swinging Pataky around in an attempt to salsa to Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” while in Spain.

In the clip, the 6-foot-3 actor dips the petite actress multiple times as the two laugh hysterically together. “Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday,” Hemsworth captioned the video. “I should’ve given myself one too 😬 Happy Birthday love 😘”

Despite her partner’s lack of rhythm, the Spanish model seemed to be wooed by her beau. “Best birthday ever with all the people I love,” she later wrote alongside a sweet selfie with Hemsworth. “Especially this one, always making me laugh!”

Pataky’s birthday fun didn’t end there, either. The Fast and the Furious star later added a short Instagram video that shows she and Hemsworth goofing off in what appears to be a wine tasting room.

“Great team,” she captioned the video. “Not a drop spilled!! Got your back baby!!

The pair, who wed in December 2010, aren’t shy about sharing their playful interactions on social media. Weeks before the bash, Hemsworth added a photo of his wife covering his mouth as both grin from ear to ear.

“There comes a time in every relationship when only so much wisdom can be passed on, this was that moment, I had passed on so much knowledge to this vessel and her cup was full so she needed to quiet the beast for a moment and allow it to sink in,” the actor captioned the pic. “Your loss honey, but I’ll be here waiting when you need to hear my stories some more. Love u”

Hemsworth and Pataky are parents to three children together — India, 6, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 4.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!