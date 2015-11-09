Notoriously private singer Chris Martin has spoken out about life after his split from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow during an Australian radio appearance, saying he's never felt happier.

Talking on 2DayFM's debut Rove & Sam show on Monday, Nov. 9, the Coldplay frontman admitted he'd been feeling pretty low prior to his separation from Paltrow, but that he's definitely got his life back in order now.

"A few years ago I was in a low place in my life and was feeling kind of down and confused," the 38-year-old father of two admitted. "Some friends gave me a book called Man's Search for Meaning, and a poem called The Guest House by an Afghanistani poet, teacher, and those two things started me off on this whole journey that's ended up a few years later now where I just feel so happy to be alive."

Being uncharacteristically candid, he continued, "That may sound a little simple but I suddenly feel very grateful for all these things in my life, I just feel happy to be alive and if it's coming across then that's because it's real."

Martin and Paltrow, were married for 12 years before announcing their split (or "conscious uncoupling") in a newsletter in March 2014.

