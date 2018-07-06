Time to start planning! Chris Masterson quietly got engaged to actress Yolanda Pecoraro last month.

The bride-to-be, 33, showed off her round halo cut engagement ring in an Instagram post on June 12. She added a heart emoji next to the picture, which showed the future spouses holding hands while out to sea on a boat. She also tagged him in the snapshot.

❤️ A post shared by Yolie (@yoliep) on Jun 12, 2018 at 8:24pm PDT

The couple have been private about their relationship for the most part, only at times sharing sweet pics of each other on social media. “My love,” she captioned a slideshow of the pair during a getaway in February.

The twosome have been dating for more than a year as they also traveled to Italy for a romantic trip in July 2017.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum, 38, previously dated Laura Prepon, who notably costarred with his older brother Danny Masterson on That ’70s Show. Prepon and actor Ben Foster married in June months after welcoming daughter Ella.

