Watch out! Chris Pratt is not here for the impostors.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 38, shared a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, December 1, warning fans about someone who is pretending to be him and hitting on female fans and trying to get their phone numbers through fake social media accounts – and he had a lot to say.

“I’m not joking,” he wrote. “Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth.”

After his initial threat, the father of 5-year-old-Jack, whom he shares with estranged wife Anna Faris, went on to detail his concern: “Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It’s probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick.”

He continued: “It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I’ve had many, many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident … if it’s you doing it, I’m warning you. Stop right now or you will be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. 🙏 praying for you.”

Fans expressed thanks to the Jurassic World star for his concern, and some even shared their experiences with the fraudulent account. “This happened to me on Facebook messenger. Glad you found out,” one follower wrote.

Pratt is quite active on social media, and even announced his separation from Faris in a statement on Instagram in August. The couple, who had met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, were married for eight years.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!