Chris Soules Returns to Instagram Almost a Year After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules briefly returned to social media on Saturday, March 10, after taking a long hiatus following a tragic April 2017 car crash that resulted in a man’s death.

The former Bachelor star, 36, who hasn’t posted on Instagram since last April, shared a clip on his Instagram Story of a dog and cat walking. In the video, captioned “Buddies,” the animals walk together on snow-covered pavement as Selena Gomez’s “Wolves” plays in the background.

As previously reported, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant was involved in a fatal accident in Iowa, where he allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch and the victim was later transported to a local hospital where he died. The reality TV personality was subsequently arrested at his home and accused of leaving the scene of the fatal accident before law enforcement arrived.

Us Weekly obtained audio of Soules informing 911 at the time that he had been involved in an accident that injured the other driver. His attorneys also stated that he gave Mosher CPR before telling an emergency dispatcher that he performed chest compressions, eventually finding a pulse.

Since then, Soules asked the Supreme Court to drop the charge of leaving the scene of the accident because he claimed he left only after being assured by emergency responders that the situation was being taken care of. Us confirmed in February that the motion was dismissed.

The former reality TV star is facing up to five years in prison if found guilty.

