Country star Chris Stapleton announced during a concert on Friday, November 2, that he and wife Morgane are expecting their fifth child, seven months after welcoming twins.

“I’ve got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children,” the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer, 40, told the audience at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Friday, according to a video posted by The Blast. “We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there’s four of us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

Morgane, who was onstage with her husband, smiled happily at her husband after his speech.

As previously reported, the couple welcomed their twin boys in March and the singer was unable to attend the Academy of Country Music Awards to accept his Album of the Year award the following month because of the babies’ early arrival.

“Chris couldn’t be here cause Morgane’s expecting twins,” the show’s host, Reba McEntire, said as she accepted Stapleton’s award in his absence. “We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early. Hot off the press! Twin boys.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, are also parents of a girl, 8, and boy, 6.

The private pair, who haven’t publicly announced their kids’ names, shared a photo of their twins in a post on Morgane’s Instagram account in April that showed the mom cradling her newborn babies.

“We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family,” she wrote on April 18. “We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

