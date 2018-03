The Most OMG Moments From the Oscars 2018 (OK! Magazine)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Date Night in Brooklyn (Star Magazine)

Watch Khloe Kardashian Learn She’s Having a Girl (Radar Online)

How to Lose Your Gut in 10 Days (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!