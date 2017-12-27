Fasten your seatbelts for this one! When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend boarded an All Nippon Airways flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, December 26, they expected to land in Tokyo, where they planned to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Instead, eight hours later, they ended up right where their journey began.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 32, tweeted. “So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though.”

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Initially, and understandably, Teigen seemed disgruntled. “Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere,” she wrote. “Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now.”

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

But not too long after, the Lip Sync Battle cohost made light of the situation. “I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this,” she tweeted. “The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

The flight made a U-turn after the crew believed an unauthorized passenger had boarded. “I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me,” Teigen wrote. “Why do we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.”

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Once the plane landed back at LAX, the Cravings cookbook author’s jokes continued. “They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere,” she tweeted. “LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes.”

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Unfortunately, Teigen and Legend, 38, were unable to get more details about the bizarre debacle. “No one will spill anything,” she wrote. “I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden. *quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake.*”

no one will spill anything 🙁 I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

After watching Bravo and eating Ramen for hours at the airport, the couple finally boarded another plane. “Getting on another flight now oh bless,” Teigen tweeted. “Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu.”

Getting on another flight now oh bless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

In a statement to CNN, ANA said, “The cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!