Fighting for what she believes in. Chrissy Teigen has teamed up with (RED) in the fight to end AIDS, and Us Weekly has the exclusive PSA video.

The Cravings author, 32, announced her support of the organization – whose mission is to end the transmission of the disease from mothers to their babies – in a short clip with an important message.

“Every mother deserves the chance to give birth to a happy, healthy child,” she says while holding 19-month-old daughter Luna. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband John Legend.

(RED) was founded in 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver to connect the power of people and companies to help fight AIDS. The organization has partnered with the some of the world’s most iconic brands, who contribute up to 50 percent of profits from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund.

This holiday season, (RED) is encouraging people to support its cause by shopping on Amazon.com/RED, booking a (ANDAZ)RED cabana on their next vacation, or entering to win a fun experience on Omaze.com/RED for $10.

Just ahead of World AIDS Day 2017 in December, the organization announced they have raised over $500 million to prevent and treat AIDS. The money is used to finance HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, and Zambia, and has impacted the lives of 90 million people.

Other celebrities who support the cause include Jennifer Garner, DJ Khaled, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon and many more.

