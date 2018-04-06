Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Cardi B Threesome Lyric in She Bad

Cardi B dropped her new album Invasion of Privacy on Friday, April 6, and it’s already getting a huge reaction for its lyrics. In her song “She Bad” featuring YG, the rapper name-dropped Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna with a lyric suggesting they have a threesome.

“I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, says in the song.

After she caught wind of the lyric, the Lip Sync Battle host, 32, shared her reaction via Twitter. Teigen, who had been posting photos of herself cooking and baking biscuits when the album dropped, was shocked at the lyrics. She retweeted a post about the song, and wrote: “Gasp!! *drops biscuits*”

The model, who is pregnant with her second child — a boy — with husband John Legend, then shared another photo of her dish, hilariously captioning it: “Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!!”

Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QtUyBxDbkC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2018

While the “Wild Thoughts” singer has yet to address the lyrics, the rapper’s album has been getting massive support from other celebrities, including Chance the Rapper and SZA, who are featured on the debut LP.

Cardi gave SZA a shout-out on Instagram, writing: “I want to thank @sza for getting on my album !!such a busy girl and still came thruuu and ate OMGGGGG .I love you !” She also thanked the Chicago rapper for his contribution, writing: “Thank you sooo much @chancetherapper 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾Means Soo much to me for you to be on my album and you killed it !!!!”

The rapper’s debut album was already eligible for a gold certification minutes after its release, thanks to the massive success of her first single, “Bodak Yellow.” The track has been certified five times multi-platinum after it topped the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2017. The song also made the Bronx-native the second female rapper to score a solo No. 1 hit on the chart, after Lauryn Hill’s 1998 “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper will be appearing on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, joining host Chadwick Boseman. SNL airs on NBC on Saturday, April 7, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

