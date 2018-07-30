Chrissy Teigen does not have the fondest memories of the time she stopped by the set of her then-boyfriend John Legend’s “Green Light” music video in 2008.

“Fun fact, I had a jealousy-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an a–hole out of myself to a large group of people,” the Cravings cookbook author, 32, tweeted on Monday, July 30.

Teigen’s 10.6 million Twitter followers quickly expressed interest in her revelation and asked for more details. She managed to piece together “small bits of information” after a “brief refresh with john.”

“it began with our friends (john’s manager and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were … and they were! But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up,” she recalled. “Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT.”

Teigen tweeted that she “watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk” while Legend, now 39, filmed one particular scene with a female costar. “He probably laughed at something she said. And in my mind it was some GRAND conversation I was conjuring up,” she continued. “They were probably just talking about craft services honestly but in my mind she was like ‘hey we should bone’ and he was like ‘haha f–k yeah!’”

Eventually, after “a few more shoulder touches and laughs,” the Lip Sync Battle color commentator lost her cool. “Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room,” she recounted. “The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was. Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I’m better now. BUT DONT TEST ME.”

The video shoot was particularly sensitive for Teigen because she and the Grammy winner were first introduced on the 2007 set of his “Stereo” visual. “Keep in mind john and I met on a video,” she reminded fans. “I was that girl! I know how this s–t works!”

When asked if her self-proclaimed “meltdown” is the reason she now regards “Green Light” as her least favorite Legend song, the model responded, “maybe subconsciously but mostly I just thought it was corny. LOVE YOU JOHNNY!!!!”

Teigen’s moment of jealousy didn’t last long, though. She and Legend went on to marry in Italy in September 2013. They share two children: daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 2 months.

