We wish this wasn’t fake news. One day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would be hosting an award show to honor “the most dishonest & corrupt media,” Chrissy Teigen took to the social networking site to joke that she would be hosting the ceremony’s red carpet.

“Excited to host the red carpet LIVE at ‘The Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards’!!!” the Lip Sync Battle host, 31, wrote on Wednesday, January 3. “Be sure to tune in!!”

Many of Trump’s followers were confused by his Tweet about the awards on Tuesday, January 2. “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” he wrote. “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

The model has been extremely vocal about her disdain for Trump in the past. While Trump has yet to publicly respond to Teigen, the Cravings author revealed in July 2017 that he blocked her on Twitter after she wrote “no one likes you” in response to one of his tweets. “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” she wrote alongside a screenshot showing the error message, “You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump’s tweets.”

Just one month earlier, Teigen snapped at the former Celebrity Apprentice host after he condemned The New York Times. “The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me,” he tweeted in June, responding to the newspaper’s story about his stance on the Senate health bill. “They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!”

In response, Teigen quipped: “You are 71 f-cking years old. Grow. The f-ck. Up.”

