Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen just revealed she’s expecting, and the soon-to-be mom of two is already showing off her growing baby bump!

After announcing that she was pregnant with her and John Legend’s second child, the model shared a mirror selfie of her belly on Snapchat on Tuesday, November 21, saying how relieved she was to finally be able to show it off.

“Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks,’” she captioned the snap. In the photo, the Cravings author is wearing a formfitting black, strapless dress, with her belly front and center.

Teigen, 31, confirmed the news about baby No. 2 with an adorable video on Instagram of her firstborn, Luna, earlier on Tuesday. “Luna, what’s in here?” the Lip Sync Battle host asked her 16-month-old daughter as she pointed at her own belly in the clip. “BB!” the child quickly responded.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Staying true to her humor, Teigen captioned the post, “it’s john’s!” to which her husband hilariously quipped in response, “Maury will have the final word on this.”

The couple, who got married in September 2013 in Lake Como, Italy, have been open about their desire to have a big family and Teigen also talked about her struggles to conceive before welcoming Luna via IVF in 2016.

“We want a lot of kids,” she previously told Us Weekly. “When it happens, it happens. For us, it’s hard because he’s on the road so much and I’m working. People think it happens so easily, but the stars really have to align to have a baby, and it is a little miracle. So when it happens…we will be so happy.”

She revealed back in January that she and Legend had a male embryo “on ice,” saying, “a little boy is next, for sure.”

