Even Chrissy Teigen, queen of social media, gets busted for sliding into people’s direct messages once in a while — but it’s not what you may think.

The 32-year old Cravings author, who routinely shows off her cooking skills via Instagram Stories and tweets, accidentally sent a video of herself whipping up some homemade chips to Busy Phillips on the 4th of July, and the Twitter exchange that followed the blunder is pure gold.

Last night @chrissyteigen dm'ed me a video of tortilla chips being fried and I honestly felt deeply seen. This morning, she dm'ed me that it was a mistake and I've recovered now but I was genuinely sad for a few minutes, tbh. 😂🤷🏼‍♀️😂 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 6, 2018

“Last night @chrissyteigen dm’ed me a video of tortilla chips being fried and I honestly felt deeply seen,” the 39-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum tweeted on Thursday, July 5. “This morning, she dm’ed me that it was a mistake and I’ve recovered now but I was genuinely sad for a few minutes, tbh.”

Less than thirty minutes later, The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum responded in classic Teigen fashion.

“No!! I just didnt want you to think I was a weird for randomly knocking on your instagram door with a video of chips 😂😂😂 ‘HEY GURL I LIKE CHIPS DO U??’” the Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote back.

no!! I just didnt want you to think I was a weird for randomly knocking on your instagram door with a video of chips 😂😂😂 "HEY GURL I LIKE CHIPS DO U??" i will henceforth send you all random creepy food videos I take lol https://t.co/tnyoYFOqbk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2018

And perhaps the mistake led to a budding friendship between the two. “I will henceforth send you all random creepy food videos I take lol,” Teigen added, to which Philips replied, “Chips are my fav. But send me any creepy food vids that you take. I’m down.”

The former model doesn’t shy away from sharing her reality with followers as often as she pleases. Earlier this month, Teigen subtly hit back at critics who constantly flood her page with trolling comments.

The mom of Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 weeks, posted an Instagram picture holding both the little ones and before anyone could criticize her for the way she was carrying her son, she penned a caption that would do that for them.

“‘Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported buy my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?'” she wrote.

