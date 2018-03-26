Chrissy-Teigen-Thinks-She-Knows-Which-Actress-Bit-Beyonce

Chrissy Teigen is breaking out her magnifying glass. Just like Us, the Lip Sync Battle cohost, 32, tried to figure out which actress bit Beyoncé on her face after Tiffany Haddish opened up about the incident in a new interview.

“I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” Teigen tweeted on Monday, March 26. “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

When a fan asked whether Gwyneth Paltrow was the perpetrator, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied, “no I love her!” Another Twitter user then wrote, “SPILL IT CHRISSY,” to which Teigen cryptically responded, “deep down, you know.” (Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been friends with Paltrow for years.)

She later clarified, “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH.”

Haddish, 38, told GQ in an interview published on Monday that an unnamed actress “bit Beyoncé in the face” at a party in December. “Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him,” she recalled. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Later that night, the Girls Trip actress walked over to Queen Bey, 36, to check on her. “I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah,’” Haddish said. “I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Haddish previously told TV One’s Uncensored that the unidentified woman “touched Jay-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like … ‘Biittchh!’ but, she didn’t say that. Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them, said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’”

