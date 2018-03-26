Remember when Tiffany Haddish shared an insane story about the night she met Beyoncé? Well, it just got even crazier.

Earlier this year, the Girls Trip actress, 38, told Vulture that “something had went down” with Queen Bey, 36, at a party in December. She recalled that Beyoncé told her to “have fun” instead of getting into an altercation with another unnamed partygoer. Haddish later explained to TV One’s Uncensored that the woman “touched Jay-Z’s chest,” which seemingly angered the rapper’s wife of nine years.

Now, Haddish is further detailing the incident. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” she recalled in a wide-ranging interview with GQ. “She bit Beyoncé in the face. So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Later that night, the comedian and the unnamed actress crossed paths again, prompting Haddish to tell Beyoncé, “I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.”

The Carmichael Show alum continued, “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

A rep for the “Formation” singer told the magazine, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

Fans speculated in March that Beyoncé threw shade at Haddish in “Top Off” — her collaboration with Jay-Z, Future and DJ Khaled — for going public with the story. “If they’re tryna party with the queen / They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure,” she sang.

But the lyrics didn’t bother Haddish. “I love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me,” she tweeted at the time. “I will sign a NDA for Beyoncé. But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God.”

