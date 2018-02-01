Queen Bey knows how to keep the peace! Tiffany Haddish reveals that she almost going into a fight once at a shindig, and Beyoncé calmed the situation with a simple selfie.

The Girls Trip actress revealed in an interview with Vulture published on Wednesday, January 31, that the “Formation” singer intervened and advised her to “have fun” instead of getting into an altercation. Like any good story, Haddish, 38, started hers with, “OK, so what had happened was.”

She continued: “Something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’”

According to Haddish, the 20-time Grammy winner, 36, gave the comedian some sound advice, and that’s when The Last Black Unicorn author jumped at the opportunity for a photo. “She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me,’” Haddish recalled. “She said, ‘OK,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”

When The Carmichael Show star posted the selfie on her Instagram last December, she captioned it: “@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping…. 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn#beyonce”

She also explained the wig moment to the publication: “We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.’ But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’”

The superstar then introduced herself, saying, “I’m Beyoncé,” and Haddish responded to her saying, “I KNOW!”

Haddish recently became the new spokesperson for Groupon and is appearing in the company’s Super Bowl commercial. She told Vulture that when she heard the news, she wrote a treatment for a show where she takes celebrities on Groupon excursions.

