Tiffany Haddish detailed a hilarious tale of a Groupon swamp tour she once took with Will and Jada Smith during a July appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live — and months later it landed her two new gigs.

“Everyone knows I’m a huge @Groupon fan and guess what? They made me their spokesperson,” the If Loving You Is Wrong actress tweeted alongside a promo video on Monday, January 15. “That’s right, I am now the official spokesperson for Groupon! So get your Groupon on with me. #SaveLikeTiffany #ad”

The comedian, 38, will also star in an upcoming Super Bowl commercial for the company, all thanks to her storytelling during her ‘Kimmel’ appearance. She recalled the adventure while promoting Girls Trip over the summer on the late-night talk show and caught the attention of the company.

“It’s a Cajun swamp tour and Jada is looking and she goes ‘Tiffany, what is going on here? why are there so many people?’ and I said, ‘Jada, they probably all got Groupons. She said, ‘Tiffany, what the f–k is a Groupon?'” she said at the time. “We’re about to have sixty-six dollars worth of fun!”

“We’re thrilled to have one of the hottest names in entertainment as our new spokesperson,” Vinayak Hegde chief marketing officer at Groupon said in a statement on Monday. “Tiffany’s award-winning talent and well-known passion for our brand make her the perfect choice to serve as the face of Groupon.”

Groupon has also added a page on its website dedicated to the “Groupon Super User” Haddish.

“Nobody knows Groupon like I know Groupon. I’ve been speaking out for them for years. In fact, I should have already been their spokesperson,” Haddish joked in the statement. “I’ve invested lots of money into buying Groupon deals, and it’s about time I got an even bigger return on my investment than just saving money at my favorite local businesses.”

The commercial is set to air during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4.

