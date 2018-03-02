TGIF, indeed! DJ Khaled kicked off the weekend a day early with a new song featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Future.

“Top Off,” which was released on Friday, March 2, begins with Future, 34, rapping about taking “the top off the Maybach” before trading lines with Jay-Z, 48, about outrunning the police in a convertible.

“’61 with the thing off / Me and Blue havin’ a sing-off,” the Roc Nation founder raps, referencing his 6-year-old daughter with Beyoncé. He then quotes lyrics from the late Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” to boast about his car, rapping, “That’s a raspberry beret / The kind you find in a secondhand store / That’s a vintage piece / Kind that make haters kiss their teeth / You can’t buy this new.”

After the second chorus, Jay-Z introduces Queen Bey, 36, joking that she’s the first lady. “Ridin’ ‘round town with the FLOTUS … Bey, put these f–kboys on notice,” he raps.

“I break the internet / Top two and I ain’t number two,” Beyoncé sings, later calling herself a “triple threat.”

The power couple previously teamed up with DJ Khaled, 42, on his 2017 single “Shining.” “Top Off” serves as the first single off the music producer’s upcoming album, Father of Asahd, the name of which is inspired by his 16-month-old son with fiancée Nicole Tuck. The father-son duo are shown sitting in a convertible with the top off on the artwork for the upbeat track.

The release of “Top Off” comes two days after the Italian newspaper Il Giorno reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z may announce their long-awaited joint album next week. They are also reportedly planning a world tour together for this summer.

