Christian Siriano, Brad Walsh Split After Nearly Two Years of Marriage

It’s over. Christian Siriano and his husband, Brad Walsh, have split after nearly two years of marriage. Walsh revealed the news via Instagram Story on Monday, June 25.

“Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated,” Walsh wrote. “I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself. It’s nobody’s business and I don’t want to discuss, but that’s what’s up.”

Siriano’s rep also confirmed the breakup. “They’re separated,” the rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time.”

Siriano last posted a photo of Walsh via Instagram in December 2017 while he promoted his appearance on The View.

The Project Runway season 4 winner and Walsh initially announced their engagement in July 2013 but called it off in January 2015. They’d go on to reconcile and tie the knot in a romantic ceremony in Danbury, Connecticut, in July 2016. Actress Kristen Johnson officiated the wedding.

The 150 wedding guests also included Kelly Osbourne, Jay Manuel and Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks.