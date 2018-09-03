Tina Grimmie, the mother of the late Voice contestant Christina Grimmie, has died following a long battle with cancer.

The Grimmie family issued a heartfelt statement confirming the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 2.

“We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as ‘Mama Grimmie’ to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world,” the statement began. “She will be missed immensely.”

The family continued: “Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior.”

The statement added that “Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us.”

The Grimmie family went on to thank “all of Tina’s committed caregivers and to our close friends and family for their unwavering prayers and support in the times we needed it most” and also “Christina’s amazing base of fans, for their immense outpouring of love on social media that’s continually kept us encouraged.”

The emotional tribute concluded: “Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy. We respectfully ask for some private time to process her passing.”

Tina’s death comes just two years after her daughter died after being shot while signing autographs after a show in Florida in June 2016. The gunman killed himself after being tackled by Christina’s brother.

Following Christina’s murder, Tina spoke out at a memorial service in her honor.

“I don’t have too much to say,” Tina said as she broke down in tears at the time. “To anybody who says that I’m strong, I want you to know that I’m the weakest person here, and I declare my dependence on Jesus Christ because I don’t have anything else. It’s just so much.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!