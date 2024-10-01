Christina Hall turned heads when she seemingly made a subtle dig at her estranged husband, Josh Hall, while driving her Bentley.

Christina, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 30, to share a look at her “early mornings” while filming. However, the reality star raised eyebrows when she made a comment about the vehicle she was driving.

“Grateful this Bentley didn’t disappear into thin air like my other one,” she quipped, adding the thinking face emoji.

Christina and Joshua, 44 — who filed for divorce from each other in July — own two Bentleys, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

As part of a recent divorce agreement, Josh received one of the cars that was previously purchased. The vehicle was acquired before Christina got a new Bentley on her birthday in July 2023.

The insider added that Josh was having the Bentley transported to Tennessee, where he lives, and the car was stolen during transport.

Josh’s rep confirmed to Us that the Bentley was taken. Us has reached out to Christina’s rep for comment.

Following her divorce from Ant Anstead in 2020, Christina was spotted with Josh in 2021. The pair got engaged later that year and exchanged vows in 2022. After less than three years of marriage, Us confirmed in July that Christina and Josh had both filed for divorce.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

Since their filings, Christina and Joshua’s divorce has taken a messy turn. “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,’” Christina wrote via Instagram in July. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

Josh, for his part, broke his silence on the divorce the following month, writing via Instagram, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.”

Per court documents filed in July and obtained by Us, Christina accused Joshua of diverting thousands of dollars to his bank account after learning of her plans to divorce him. She also claimed he has access to their home security cameras that could keep her and her children “under surveillance.”

Related: HGTV Stars' Dating Histories Through the Years Over the years, the hosts and personalities on various HGTV series have been outspoken about their relationships. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made a splash on the network when their show Flip or Flop debuted in April 2013, chronicling their property flips in Southern California and their family life as a then-married couple and parents of two. The real estate […]

According to a September declaration filing seen by Us, Joshua did not object to transferring $35K in rental income back to Christina and agreed to provide her with a detailed account of expenses deducted.

He also agreed for Christina to have temporary possession of their home in Newport Beach, California, and did not object to giving her exclusive control over their Eve luxury condominiums in Nashville, Tennessee. In the docs, Josh claimed to not have ownership over the Franklin, Tennessee, property, agreeing that it belonged to Christina.