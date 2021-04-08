In on the joke! Christopher Meloni proved he has a great attitude on Wednesday, April 7, when he began trending on Twitter following a viral photo. In the pic, the actor, 60, is talking to his Law & Order: Organized Crime costar on the street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

After the snap was shared via Twitter by fan, thousands of commenters began leaving remarks about the Oz actor’s backside.

When one fan tweeted, “You wanna explain why you have so much cake,” Meloni retweeted the message and added, “Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake.”

On Thursday, April 8, he made a quippy response after a follower asked why he was trending. “The other Melonis are trending, not me,” he wrote.

The Oz alum reprised his famous role of Elliot Stabler during the April 1, episode of Law & Order: SVU ahead of the premiere of his new spinoff, Organized Crime. The crossover drew nearly eight million fans, and while Meloni knew how to respond to online fans commenting on his butt, he was not ready for that sort of audience!

“Mariska [Hargitay] and I have talked, and the conversation went something basically like this: ‘Wow.’ ‘Congratulations.’ ‘Congratulations to you,'” he said during a press conference on Wednesday. “It was pretty overwhelming. I think [Hargitay] was expecting it more than I was because I think she’s been in the Law & Order stew, she’s been in that world continuously for the 20 years. I was not prepared. It’s overwhelming and it’s wonderful and it’s very appreciated.”

The True Blood alum and Hargitay, 57, costarred on SVU for 12 seasons until his surprising exit in 2011. Their characters, Elliot and Liv, reunited for the first time during the April 1 episode of SVU after Elliot’s wife was murdered.

“This time around, I think the pressure’s off,” Meloni told reporters on Wednesday about his return to playing the famous character. “I feel less pressure than I did when [creator] Dick [Wolf] first tasked me with being Elliot Stabler. So I’m a little freer to appreciate everything. It’s a nice journey.”