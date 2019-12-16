Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute After Chuy Bravo's Death at 63

Chelsea Handler paid tribute to her Chelsea Lately costar Chuy Bravo on Sunday, December 15, following his death at the age of 63.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” the comedian, 44, captioned a series of seven photos on Instagram. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

“I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared,” Handler added. “My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”

The Mexican-American actor died on Sunday. TMZ reports that he was hospitalized in Mexico City on Saturday, December 14, after complaining of a terrible stomach ache. He was rushed to an emergency room and was hospitalized overnight. His cause of death is unknown at this time. Bravo, whose real name was Jesus Melgoza, had been in Mexico for the past month, visiting his family.

In an interview with Radar Online days before his death, Bravo said that he hadn’t seen Handler since the show ended after seven years in 2014 but wanted to work with her again.

“We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday,” he told Radar in an interview on December 11. “I love her. She is my dearest. I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.”

The actor began his career in the early 1990s and appeared in Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Honeymooners and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

Bravo revealed in an interview with Latina in 2012 that he had battled prostate cancer and was a recovering alcoholic. “I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life,” he said.