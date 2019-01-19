Ciara and Russell Wilson Appear to Respond to Her Ex Future’s Slam

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, appeared to address her ex-fiancé Future’s diss of the NFL star on Saturday, January 19.

The “Level Up” singer, 33, posted a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing a pink check shirt, shorts and towering black platform boots along with the caption “Rise Above.”

At around the same time she shared the photo, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 30, posted a pic of the couple’s daughter, Sienna, 21 months, kissing her smiling big brother, Future Jr., 4, who Ciara shares with her ex. “All that matters. #Love,” Wilson, who wed Ciara in July 2016, captioned the sweet shot.

Future, 35, who has previously slammed the couple, reignited the feud on Thursday, January 17, during an interview with his friend Big Bank Black on the Freebandz Radio Presents: The Wizrd show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” said Future, who split with Ciara in August 2014 amid rumors that he had cheated on her. “I feel like … I don’t have no feelings.”

“He not being a man in that position,” the “Fine China” rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, continued. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’”

“If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that,” he added. “She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s–t no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything.”

Ciara filed a $15 million defamation and slander lawsuit against Future in February 2016 after he called out her relationship with Wilson during interviews and in Twitter rants. A few months later he appeared to threaten the footballer in the O.J. Simpson-inspired song “Juice,” and fans believe he called his ex a bitch in another song he released in September that year. The “Love Sex Magic” singer dropped her lawsuit in January 2017.

