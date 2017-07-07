Ciara Sends Sweet Note in Air to Russell Wilson on One-Year Anniversary

These two! Ciara took to the sky to wish Russell Wilson a happy anniversary on Thursday, July 6.

While enjoying their 4th of July getaway in Mexico, the “1, 2 Step” singer, 31, hired a plane to herald a banner with a special love note to her hubby. “Happy 1 Year Baby. Yay! I [heart] you,” the message read.

The Texas native shared a video on Instagram of her romantic gesture on Thursday, July 6. “I’m grateful to God for the love he has given me, by putting you in my life,” she captioned the pic. “I have all that I need. Truly one of the best years of my life.”

The couple enjoyed the view from the balcony of their vacation rental alongside daughter Sienna, 2 months, and Ciara’s son, Future Jr., 3, who she shares with ex-fiance, Future.

The “I Bet” songstress also shared an Instagram video of her family celebrating the special day. “Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #TogetherForever,” she captioned the clip.

Happily surprised, the NFL star, 28, took in the views with Ciara’s son. “Look up. You see it? Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky,” Wilson tells Future Jr. in the video, as the tot fumbles with his binoculars to get a better glimpse at the message.

“We made it, one year!” Wilson gushes to Ciara. “We made it,” she agrees, pulling him into a kiss.

The couple sparked dating rumors in 2015, after cozying up together at NBC’s I Can Do That wrap party that April. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback proposed to the singer the following year and they tied the knot in England in 2016.

