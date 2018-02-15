Her grand debut! Ciara has finally introduced her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, to the world.

The “1, 2 Step” songstress, 32, who welcomed Sienna with husband Russell Wilson in April 2017, shared her first public photo of the tyke via the TraceMe app on Thursday, February 15.

“She’s The Sweetest Angel!” Ciara wrote on Instagram alongside the photo, which was shot by the NFL pro, 29. The “Body Party” singer added on the app, “I’m so excited to be opening up my world to you on TraceMe. You guys know i tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all.”

The “I Bet” crooner explained her reasoning for letting fans into her world in a more intimate way than she ever has before. “My motivation for this was to give back for all of your support throughout the years,” she said. “We now have a special place where you can get to know more about me and see all the fun things that go on with my music, my family, my fashion and so much more.”

Ciara also posted a behind-the-scenes teaser of the photo shoot to her Instagram Story and a trailer for her feature on TraceMe.

The Texas native and Wilson tied the knot in an opulent wedding in England in 2016, nearly one year after sparking dating rumors at a party in L.A. Ciara is also mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, 3, with ex-fiance, Future.

