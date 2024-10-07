Whitney Houston’s mother, gospel singer Cissy Houston, has died at age 91.

Cissy’s daughter-in-law Pat Houston told The Associated Press that the two-time Grammy winner died on Monday, October 7, in her New Jersey home while in hospice care for Alzheimer’s. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss [sic] the matriarch of our family,” Pat said in a statement to the outlet, calling Cissy’s contributions to the music industry “unparalleled.”

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community,” Pat continued. “Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Pat also shared a sweet tribute via her Instagram, uploading several pictures of Cissy. “It saddens my heart to announce the passing of my beloved Queen Cissy Houston today!” she captioned the post on Monday. “Please keep the Houston family in your prayers💜💜🙏🏽.”

Cissy is survived by sons Michael Houston and Gary Garland.

Cissy got her start in the industry as a member of the gospel group Drinkard Four in 1938. She went on to form the group Sweet Inspirations with Dee Dee Warwick. The band sang back-up vocals for artists including Otis Redding and Dusty Springfield.

She took home two Grammy awards during her career, one in 1996 for best traditional soul gospel album for Face to Face and a second in 1998 for her album He Leadeth Me.

Cissy also collaborated with Whitney, releasing a duet titled “I Know Him So Well” in 1987 and “Family First” with Whitney and Dionne Warwick in 2006. Six years later, Whitney was found dead in her Beverly Hills hotel room at age 48 after accidentally drowning with contributing factors of heart disease and cocaine use.

One month after Whitney’s 2012 death, Cissy opened up about her grieving process. “I have my moments,” she told My9’s 10 O’Clock News at the time. “I’m not there yet. I don’t think I’m any more courageous than anyone else. I am a true believer in God, if I could bring her back I would, but that’s not possible.”

Cissy noted that she couldn’t hold herself responsible for her daughter, saying, “I know I did the best I could. I don’t blame myself. I know I did the best I could for everything.”