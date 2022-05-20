Survivor: Thailand alum Clay Jordan died on Thursday, May 19. He was 66.

The former reality star’s daughter, Shanda Jordan, confirmed his passing via Facebook on Thursday.

“Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride,” she wrote. “Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!”

Shanda added: “I am just so heartbroken. Dad, it is so hard to let you go, but I know you are now with Mom again and not hurting. I love you endlessly. My HERO! I love you!”

Clay competed on the fifth installment of the CBS competition series in 2002. The Louisiana native, who was a restaurant owner, was the runner-up on his season. He finished second behind Brian Heidik.

One day prior to his death, Clay’s daughter revealed that he was ill and was in the hospital.

“Please say prayers for my Dad. He is in ICU and having a hard time,” she wrote via Facebook on Wednesday, May 18. “God has a plan and whichever way that may be I just do not want him to suffer. Please say prayers. I will update more later. Thank you everyone.”

Fans and friends mourned the loss via social media on Friday, May 20.

“He was portrayed as a villain on Survivor Thailand but Clay Jordan was one of the greatest men I’ve ever known,” one woman tweeted along with photos of the late star. “He will be missed by everybody who knew & loved him. He probably already has a golf game going on in Heaven! The Survivor family lost a great one today.”

A Survivor fan page also shared memories of Clay via Twitter, writing, “The Survivor community has lost another of our own. #RIP to Clay Jordan who appeared on the 5th season of Survivor: Thailand. He was pretty well talked about during his season but off the show, he was pretty cool. My love & prayers to his family, fellow cast, #Survivor alumni.”

Clay passed away three months after his wife, Linda Sue Jordan, died following a battle with kidney disease, per daughter Shanda’s Facebook.

The late CBS competitor is survived by his and Linda’s two children, Shanda and son Andrew Jordan, and several grandchildren.

