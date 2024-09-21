CNN anchor and correspondent Alisyn Camerota has announced the death of her husband, Timothy Lewis, two years after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 58 years old.

On Friday, September 20, Camerota shared an Instagram post featuring a photo from her wedding day with Lewis, and paid tribute to her late husband.

“Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” she wrote in the caption.

Camerota continued, “I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.”

The journalist also addressed how their children — twin daughters Alessandra and Francesca, 19, and son Nathaniel, 17 — were handling the loss.

“The kids and I are still getting our bearings,” Camerota explained. “Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we’re determined to try to emulate those qualities.”

The post celebrated Lewis’ philanthropy, with Camerota noting that he was committed to “trying to make life easier for the people around him.” She linked to a fundraiser in Lewis’ honor to help other families who were experiencing cancer.

“This month would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary,” Camerota wrote on Instagram. “I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had.”

Explaining that she would be writing about Lewis in more depth later, she also thanked everyone who had reached out and supported their family.

“Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness,” she said. “I am grateful.”

Lewis’ obituary revealed that he died “peacefully on July 27th from complications of cancer, surrounded by his adoring family.”

“Tim was a true gentleman and scholar, virtues that were apparent anytime anyone discussed politics or world issues with him,” the obituary shared.

Hailing from Kansas City, Lewis attended Yale University where he joined the a cappella singing group, the Spizzwinks. He would later attend the Kellogg School of Management.

According to his obituary, Lewis was passionate about coaching his kids’ basketball and soccer teams, volunteering within his community, and organizing activities such as “neighborhood walks, vacation hikes, and beach days in Nantucket.”