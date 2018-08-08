Coco Austin’s daughter Chanel isn’t camera shy. The 2-year-old even has her own Instagram account with a bio that states, “Modeling and performing is in my blood.” But some of Austin’s followers criticized the 39-year-old for sharing photos from an impromptu mommy and me swimsuit shoot.

In the snaps posted on Coco’s Instagram, the duo pose in floral Fashion Nova designs. The Ice Loves Coco alum explained the backstory in her caption: “I said to Chanel ‘Wanna take some pictures while we go in the pool?’ She says, “Then can I have some Licorice?’ And here’s the outcome . . .”

The snaps racked up nearly 60,000 likes — but they also received plenty of criticism. “This makes me so sad, she’s teaching her daughter that clothes and posing for the camera are the most important things. Some of the photos on her Instagram are really inappropriate for a baby,” wrote one person. Added another: “Oh look! Another celebrity mom with her ‘accessory.’”

A third accused Austin of being “obsessed” with turning Chanel into a pint-sized version herself.

Of course not everyone on the internet is hateful. Plenty of fans saw only a sweet moment between mother and child. “Love how lil Chanel looks at your and admires her mama!” wrote one, while another woman commented, “I just love all the love you have for your daughter.”

Austin shares the toddler with her husband, Ice-T. Though the 60-year-old actor works grueling hours on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, he always makes time for his baby girl. “When he comes home at night, that’s when they have their moment together,” she told Us Weekly in December 2017. “That’s when she sees daddy and he loves on her.”

