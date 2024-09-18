Cole Hauser is giving Us a first-look at his character, Rip Wheeler, on the highly-anticipated final season of Yellowstone.

“We finished filming this upcoming season just short of 2 weeks ago and I think everything is really strong and I feel really good about where we’ve left things,” Hauser, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his Free Rein launch at Walmart.

While reflecting back on his last day filming the series, Hauser admitted there were “no tears,” but a “great sense of accomplishment.” He added, “It’s been a great ride with everyone involved.”

Hauser, who’s been on the show since its 2018 premiere, remained tight-lipped on how Yellowstone wrapped up his character in the final episodes.

“Taylor [Sheridan] is such a great writer and I have always trusted his vision for Beth and Rip throughout the series,” he said. “I’m excited for the world to see this coming season for all of the characters, including Kelly Reilly and I. You’ll have to stay tuned for November for how Taylor wraps it up!”

Hauser gushed that he hopes to “find something together in the future with” Sheridan. He teased, “I have lots of projects coming up, so fans will have to stay tuned to see what rolls out.”

While filming Yellowstone, Hauser admitted that he drank “a lot” of cups of Free Rein coffee.

“I always drink American Dirt on set or no matter what I am doing, which is my favorite and signature blend from Free Rein,” he said. “It gets me going in the morning and throughout the long days on set. And I drink my coffee black — nothing in it.”

Hauser, who’s brand recently launched nationally at Walmart, noted that the store’s vision “aligns” with his.

“I have been going to Walmart since I was a kid and with my family later on in life, so this is a dream come true for myself and my brand,” he said. “My co-founders actually worked at Walmart way back in the day when they were younger, so we know just how hard their store associates work to help their customers.”

Hauser added that Free Rein hopes to continue with Walmart on “more Veteran giveback causes,” starting with their “Buy a Bag, Give a Cup” promise. (The brand will give a cup to someone who serves their country or community for every bag of Free Rein Coffee bought at Walmart.)

“It was important to me and my co-founders that our retail partner reflected our core mission to ‘Serve Those Who Serve,’ supporting Veterans, first responders, teachers and others that serve us every day,” he said.

With reporting by Brody Brown