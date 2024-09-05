Fall TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

It’s the busiest time of the TV year with shows such as Grotesquerie and The Perfect Couple kicking off the fall season.

The Perfect Couple, which is based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel of the same name, centers around a wedding weekend in Nantucket that doesn’t go exactly as planned. Most of the details have been kept under wraps except the casting — which includes Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khattar, Billy Howle and Jack Reynor.

Hilderbrand revealed in July that she wasn’t too involved in the series.

“I’m [an] executive producer on all my projects, but I’m not writing them, so the pressure is minimal,” she told Boston in July 2024. “My involvement with The Perfect Couple has been so much fun, like, I got dinner with Nicole Kidman. It’s just been incredible.”

Meanwhile over on FX, Grotesquerie is a 10-episode drama series centered on a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce.

The series is one of three Ryan Murphy shows being released in the fall. FX is also releasing American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez while Netflix has Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story to look out for.

Scroll on for more new and returning shows this fall: