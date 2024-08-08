Is it just Us or are there a lot of new medical TV shows coming our way this fall? Luckily, Us Weekly compiled a full list and compared each one to see which series is the best fit for which fan.

There’s just something about a show set in a hospital that has viewers ready to scrub in no matter the premise. From Grey’s Anatomy to Chicago Med, the world of healthcare has become a consistent fixture on TV and that genre is only expanding from here.

Doctor Odyssey, which premieres in September, is executive producer Ryan Murphy‘s venture into the medical genre. Murphy has already created the 9-1-1 franchise that focuses on first responders and has legal drama All’s Fair in the works.

Meanwhile, NBC is throwing their hat in the ring with Brilliant Minds and St. Denis Medical. Brilliant Minds stars Zachary Quinto as an intelligent specialist looking to connect with his patents while St. Denis Medical has Wendi McLendon-Covey leading the charge in the mockumentary.

Keep scrolling for a guide to each medical show to keep an eye out for:

‘Brilliant Minds’ (NBC)

Based on Oliver Sacks‘ books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars, Brilliant Minds premieres on September 23 and centers around an eccentric yet gifted neurologist played by Quinto. His character, Dr. Oliver Wolf, is determined to get inside the minds of his patients to understand their treatment needs.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ (ABC)

Murphy is growing his TV empire with ABC’s procedural Doctor Odyssey, which premieres on September 26. Joshua Jackson plays a doctor on a luxury cruise ship where he balances saving the day and having fun.

‘St. Denis Medical’ (NBC)

The upcoming series, which premieres on November 12, is a mockumentary sitcom created by Justin Spitzer a.k.a the mastermind behind Superstore. St. Denis Medical follows overworked doctors and nurses working at an underfunded hospital with McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi starring in major roles.

‘The Pitt’ (HBO)

Noah Wyle headlines the 15-episode first season of The Pitt, which offers a realistic look at the challenges that healthcare workers face in America today. The story is expected to premiere in 2025 and will be told through the point of view of frontline heroes working in a Pittsburgh hospital.

‘Doc’ (Fox)

Fox’s medical drama is based on Italian TV series Nelle tue mani about a doctor who loses her memory in a car accident and wakes up to find her entire life has changed. Molly Parker leads the cast of Doc, which is currently filming and doesn’t have a premiere date yet, alongside Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker.