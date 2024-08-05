HBO released a glimpse at their stacked slate of shows coming out in 2025 including The White Lotus, The Last of Us, It: Welcome to Derry and many more.
“New stories, fresh chapters. It’s all coming soon to Max,” the network’s official social media account captioned a video on Sunday, August 4.
TV fans got to see footage from several shows releasing later this year such as The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, a new season of Industry, My Brilliant Friend and more episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls.
HBO didn’t stop there though and viewers caught blink-and-you-miss-it clips from projects premiering in 2025. Various scenes from It: Welcome to Derry hinted at how Stephen King‘s iconic 1986 novel is going to be adapted for the small screen. Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues to expand the Game of Thrones franchise after season 2 of House of the Dragon wrapped up on Sunday.
There were also exciting scenes from season 3 of And Just Like That. As for The White Lotus, not only did Us get to see the next group of people enjoying a getaway at the hotel but Natasha Rothwell was seen reprising her season 1 role as Belinda for the third installment.
Keep scrolling to see more of what’s to air on HBO in 2025 — which will also be streaming on Max:
The White Lotus
The third season of the critically acclaimed series is set to take place in Thailand. The anthology series has cast Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong in key roles. Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood will also appear.
‘And Just Like That’
Sex and the City‘s revival series picks up after Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) split from Aidan (John Corbett). Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is also starting over after calling it quits with Che (Sara Ramirez).
‘Duster’
The upcoming crime thriller, which was created by J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, follows the first Black female FBI agent who teams up with a getaway driver in 1972 to take down a major crime syndicate.
‘The Pitt’
Noah Wyle headlines the 15-episode first season of The Pitt, which offers a realistic look at the challenges that healthcare workers face in America today. The story will be told through the point of view of frontline heroes working in a Pittsburgh hospital.
‘The Gilded Age’
Scenes from the third season of the hit historical drama were featured in HBO’s first look video.
‘It: Welcome to Derry’
The upcoming Welcome to Derry series tells the origin story of King’s iconic killer clown Pennywise. Bill Skarsgård, who is also an executive producer on the project, will be reprising the role of Pennywise after he originally brought him to life in the most recent film franchise.
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’
Based on George R. R. Martin‘s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, viewers will be introduced to Peter Claffey in the role of the titular hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall while Dexter Sol Ansell is a prince of the Targaryen known as Egg.
‘The Last of Us’
Season 2 is based on the 2020 video game titled The Last of Us Part II. In addition to main characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), fans will also be introduced to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) as everyone continues to deal with the aftermath of a pandemic that caused zombie-like creatures to inhabit the Earth.
Other newcomers such as Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Wright were featured in the first-look footage as well.