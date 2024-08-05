HBO released a glimpse at their stacked slate of shows coming out in 2025 including The White Lotus, The Last of Us, It: Welcome to Derry and many more.

“New stories, fresh chapters. It’s all coming soon to Max,” the network’s official social media account captioned a video on Sunday, August 4.

TV fans got to see footage from several shows releasing later this year such as The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, a new season of Industry, My Brilliant Friend and more episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

HBO didn’t stop there though and viewers caught blink-and-you-miss-it clips from projects premiering in 2025. Various scenes from It: Welcome to Derry hinted at how Stephen King‘s iconic 1986 novel is going to be adapted for the small screen. Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues to expand the Game of Thrones franchise after season 2 of House of the Dragon wrapped up on Sunday.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

There were also exciting scenes from season 3 of And Just Like That. As for The White Lotus, not only did Us get to see the next group of people enjoying a getaway at the hotel but Natasha Rothwell was seen reprising her season 1 role as Belinda for the third installment.

Keep scrolling to see more of what’s to air on HBO in 2025 — which will also be streaming on Max:

The White Lotus

The third season of the critically acclaimed series is set to take place in Thailand. The anthology series has cast Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong in key roles. Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood will also appear.

‘And Just Like That’

Sex and the City‘s revival series picks up after Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) split from Aidan (John Corbett). Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is also starting over after calling it quits with Che (Sara Ramirez).

Related: Summer TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Summer is officially upon Us and TV fans are in for some exciting content with shows such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. The Bear, which debuted on Hulu in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his […]

‘Duster’

The upcoming crime thriller, which was created by J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, follows the first Black female FBI agent who teams up with a getaway driver in 1972 to take down a major crime syndicate.

‘The Pitt’

Noah Wyle headlines the 15-episode first season of The Pitt, which offers a realistic look at the challenges that healthcare workers face in America today. The story will be told through the point of view of frontline heroes working in a Pittsburgh hospital.

‘The Gilded Age’

Scenes from the third season of the hit historical drama were featured in HBO’s first look video.

‘It: Welcome to Derry’

The upcoming Welcome to Derry series tells the origin story of King’s iconic killer clown Pennywise. Bill Skarsgård, who is also an executive producer on the project, will be reprising the role of Pennywise after he originally brought him to life in the most recent film franchise.

Related: TV Shows Ending in 2024: See the Complete List From Yellowstone to Evil, TV fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite shows in 2024. The Paramount Network western has had its fair share of drama ahead of its upcoming series finale. After the first part of season 5 premiered in November 2022, the second half of Yellowstone’s final season was plagued […]

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Based on George R. R. Martin‘s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, viewers will be introduced to Peter Claffey in the role of the titular hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall while Dexter Sol Ansell is a prince of the Targaryen known as Egg.

‘The Last of Us’

Season 2 is based on the 2020 video game titled The Last of Us Part II. In addition to main characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), fans will also be introduced to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) as everyone continues to deal with the aftermath of a pandemic that caused zombie-like creatures to inhabit the Earth.

Other newcomers such as Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Wright were featured in the first-look footage as well.