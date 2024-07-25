Your account
Entertainment

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule: From ‘Found’ to One Chicago

By
Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Shanola Hampton, Dominic Rains, Jason George. NBC(2); ABC

Fall TV is looking a little different with shows like Found, Chicago Fire and FBI: International going through casting shakeups.

The One Chicago franchise has been making headlines as several cast members across all three shows announced exits. Dick Wolf‘s Chicago universe started out with Chicago Fire, which premiered in 2012 and follows the emergency department doctors and nurses of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. This is the fourth series set in Wolf’s Chicago universe, which also includes Chicago Justice, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

In addition to Dominic Rains not returning for season 10 of Chicago Med, the series faced another shakeup when showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider announced their departures. Allen MacDonald is now the showrunner starting with season 10.

NBC’s president of program planning Jeff Bader addressed the changes in June, telling TVLine, “Cast comes in, cast goes out. It’s interesting. Because every year there are cast changes, and every year someone asks the same question. But [those shows] just keep going on.”

9-1-1: Lone Star is another series dealing with changes as Sierra McClain left the Fox procedural ahead of the season 5 premiere. The surprising news came amid speculation that season 5 of the 9-1-1 spinoff was its last, which several of the show’s stars have denied.

Keep scrolling to see what other shows are dealing with cast changes ahead of fall 2024:

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Kevin Estrada/FOX

Multiple outlets reported in June that McClain exited the Fox procedural ahead of the season 5 premiere. McClain appeared on all four prior seasons of the show as 911 operator Grace Ryder and it remains unclear how 9-1-1: Lone Star plans to address her exit.

‘Chicago Fire’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

The upcoming season will introduce Dermot Mulroney as the new chief for the fire department after Eamonn Walker‘s departure. Us is also excited about having Jocelyn Hudon in a larger role as series regular.

‘Chicago Med’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
George Burns Jr/NBC

Rains is not returning for season 10 of Chicago Med after playing Dr. Crockett Marcel for the past five seasons. While it remains unclear who will be introduced as a new doctor, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett all closed new deals to extend their run on the NBC medical drama.

‘FBI: International’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Nelly Kiss/CBS

Luke Kleintank departed FBI: International in April, after playing Scott Forrester since the show’s premiere in 2021. Fans, however, got a surprise when Jesse Lee Soffer was cast in a new role. (Soffer previously played Jay Halstead in Wolf‘s One Chicago universe but his FBI: International character is Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell.)

‘Found’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Matt Miller/NBC

Season 2 of the hit NBC drama introduces Dionne Gipson, Michael Cassidy and Danielle Savre in new roles.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Eric McCandless/ABC

With Jake Borelli (who plays Levi) and Midori Francis (who plays Mika) set to leave in season 21, viewers can look forward to another friendly face returning with Jason George reprising the role of Ben Warren full time.

‘Law & Order’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Will Hart/NBC

Maura Tierney is joining the cast as a new lieutenant after Camryn Manheim‘s exit as Kate Dixon at the end of season 23.

‘S.W.A.T.’

Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule From Found to One Chicago
Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS

Shemar Moore‘s character Hondo won’t be interacting as much with wife Nichelle now that Rochelle Aytes is not returning in a series regular capacity for season 8.

