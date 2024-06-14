The One Chicago universe has become a revolving door of actors — and fans are still hopeful some of the past characters will make a comeback.

Dick Wolf started the Chicago-based family of shows with Chicago Fire in 2012. Two years later, Chicago P.D. gave fans an inside look at how police work in the Windy City. Chicago Med joined the group in 2015.

After more than a decade on air, each show has lost significant actors such as Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund on Chicago Fire, Jon Seda and Sophia Bush on Chicago P.D. and Brian Tee and Colin Donnell on Chicago Med. Luckily a few of the stars are ready and willing to reprise their roles.

“It’s always with me,” Seda exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024. “It was a great time working on Chicago shows. It was incredible, amazing cast.”

Seda, who played Antonio Dawson on P.D., gushed: “That whole universe is incredible. It was so unique.”

Scroll down to see which One Chicago stars have confirmed whether they want to return — or have no plans to come back — to the universe: