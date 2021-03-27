A broken engagement doesn’t necessarily mean the end — at least not on Chicago Med! April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) have been on and off for years and have officially gone back to being strictly colleagues. However, that doesn’t mean that will always be the case.

“I don’t think it’s ever over for good. I think it’s safe to say that they still have feelings for one another. I feel like it’s safe to say that they love one another, whether it’s in a relationship or not in a relationship,” the Japan native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 23. “I think the journey that they’ve gone through, I don’t think anyone can walk away from that without feeling something that exists and will exist forever.”

The Fast & Furious alum, however, played coy about where that bond will go. “Whether it comes back and starts this kind of rekindling of flames of sorts, we’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s ever over.”

For now, Tee’s character has been focusing on a new work relationship with Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) — and it hasn’t been easy.

“Dean was his mentor. There’s this grooming sense, there’s this brother sense that he brings with him into the ED that I don’t think Ethan has ever had,” Tee explained to Us. “Even though Dean has ruffled a lot of feathers in a sense, Ethan understands that Dean’s intentions are always to try to do what’s best, even though he may go about them the wrong way. In the end, I think that if we are saving lives and the ED is still running and functioning the way that it is, however we got there shouldn’t be judged, it should be understood. He just makes it harder and harder each time.”

Weber, for his part, loves playing the “villain” role.

“There’s aspects to Dean’s personalities that might explain his unlikability,” the Wings native, 60, teased. “Even as a kid, I gravitated toward villains and monsters. … If you’re sitting with your stuff in your head all day and you’re acting, it’s unpleasant. It’s a little toxic having to be this guy for a while! As soon as they yell wrap, I do cartwheels, wear a tube top and glitter and I start drinking.”

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.