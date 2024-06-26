Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Most Shocking TV Exits of 2024 So Far: From ‘And Just Like That’ to ‘General Hospital’

By
Most Shocking TV Exits of 2024 So Far From And Just Like That to General Hospital 970
15
Sara Ramirez, Sam Waterston. Craig Blankenhorn/Max ; Virginia Sherwood/NBC

It is never easy for fans to unexpectedly say goodbye to their favorite characters — and 2024 has featured an influx of shocking departures from our TV screens.

In January, viewers learned that Josh Stewart would not be reprising his role as William LaMontagne Jr on Criminal Minds: Evolution. Stewart brought the role of JJ’s (A. J. Cook) husband to life on the OG Criminal Minds show before coming over to the revival.

“[S]adly, my days of playing Will LaMontagne Jr. are over,” Stewart wrote via X in response to a question about his future on the show. “You guys have been the absolute best.”

Criminal Minds, which aired from 2005 to 2020, followed a group of profilers who work for the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit hunting down serial killers. Over the years, the drama saw several surprising exits including Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson and Lola Glaudini. The revival brought back original series actors Joe Mantegna, Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

One month after Stewart’s announcement, NBC announced that Sam Waterston was stepping down from his role as D.A. Jack McCoy on Law & Order.

“The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next,” Waterston said in a February statement. “An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable. I’m more grateful to you than I can say. Law & Order’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding comeback, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.”

Keep scrolling for more shocking TV exits from 2024:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Julianna Margulies

Olivia Colman
Sara_dish

Sara Ramirez
9 1 1 Bio Page

9-1-1
Chicago Fire Bio

Chicago Fire

Criminal Minds: Evolution

General Hospital
Greys Anatomy Bio

Grey's Anatomy
Heartstopper Bio Page

Heartstopper
The Morning Show

The Morning Show

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!