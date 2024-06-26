It is never easy for fans to unexpectedly say goodbye to their favorite characters — and 2024 has featured an influx of shocking departures from our TV screens.

In January, viewers learned that Josh Stewart would not be reprising his role as William LaMontagne Jr on Criminal Minds: Evolution. Stewart brought the role of JJ’s (A. J. Cook) husband to life on the OG Criminal Minds show before coming over to the revival.

“[S]adly, my days of playing Will LaMontagne Jr. are over,” Stewart wrote via X in response to a question about his future on the show. “You guys have been the absolute best.”

Criminal Minds, which aired from 2005 to 2020, followed a group of profilers who work for the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit hunting down serial killers. Over the years, the drama saw several surprising exits including Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson and Lola Glaudini. The revival brought back original series actors Joe Mantegna, Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

One month after Stewart’s announcement, NBC announced that Sam Waterston was stepping down from his role as D.A. Jack McCoy on Law & Order.

“The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next,” Waterston said in a February statement. “An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable. I’m more grateful to you than I can say. Law & Order’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding comeback, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.”

Keep scrolling for more shocking TV exits from 2024: