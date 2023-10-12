The Criminal Minds: Evolution cast is grabbing their go bags for season 2 — and a fan-favorite character might be making his long-awaited return.

When Criminal Minds finished its 15-season run on CBS, fans still wanted more from the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) agents. Thanks to Paramount+, viewers got their wish. The spinoff series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, premiered via the streaming service in November 2022.

This time around, the returning BAU members (nearly every cast member from the original series reprised their roles) followed one serial killer across all 10 episodes: Elias Voit (Zach Gilford).

Before the first season of Evolution came to an end, Paramount+ renewed the show for season 2.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount streaming, shared in a January 2023 statement. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+, and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements.”

The statement teased that there are “many dark twists and turns” still to come for the BAU.

Along with more dark and twisty storylines, Evolution fans are also hoping for the return of Matthew Gray Gubler as the famed Dr. Spencer Reid. He was one member of the original cast who did not appear in the first season of the spinoff — much to fans’ chagrin.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2:

What Will ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2 Be About?

Since Elias Voit created a network of serial killers, it’s safe to say that his influence isn’t out of the picture just yet. Showrunner Erica Messer even teased that they’re “moving on with him involved” in season 2.

“When Zach became Voit, we absolutely fell in love with his portrayal of this guy — this complicated creature,” Messer told Entertainment Weekly in February 2023. “By the time the season ended we were like, ‘Can we keep playing with him? Is there a world where he’s in the next season? What does that look like?’ So, we have plans to do that.”

What Cast Members Will Be Returning to ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2?

Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), AJ Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez) and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) are set to return.

Will Matthew Gray Gubler Return as Spencer Reid for ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2?

Unfortunately, the answer still seems to be “maybe.”

“I wish that there was some promise that I could make to everybody, but it’s not my promise to keep,” Messer told EW about Reid’s return. Gubler, however, revealed that he’d be down to play the character once again.

“I would be honored. I would absolutely love that,” the actor shared during a September 2023 interview. “They did a newer spinoff of the show, but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else. But I can’t wait — hopefully it will soon work out.”

When Will ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2 Premiere?

The show doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but Messer shared during her EW interview that they were in “early days in the writers room” as of February 2023.